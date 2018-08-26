Finding a place to park was a challenge. If you live in a RV parking lot, you're not really outside amongst nature. So I posted a Craigslist ad and asked all my friends, and in the end I was able to rent a space on a property that is right next to the woods, and I pay him $100 a month to park there. Figuring out the bathroom situation has also been a challenge. I never had a compostable toilet before, and using it was fine, but not having my own property to compost makes it difficult.