10:10 a.m. — I get pulled over while driving to work and get a texting-while-driving violation. Since I'm a first-time offender, the fine is $20 without any points on my record. It feels totally unfair, as I was not texting or moving — I was fully stopped at a red light when I used my phone to turn off my navigation and refresh my emails. I set it down before the light turned green and I started moving again, but I'm not one to argue with a cop, so I accept the ticket and learn my lesson: Having your phone in your hand while your ignition is on in the state of California is a violation of the law, even if you are fully stopped at a red light. He suggests I get a holder for the phone, as that's the loophole. If the phone were in a holder and I were to use it while at a red light, that would be legal. Go figure. Twenty bucks and an "UGH" feeling all day, because who likes getting a ticket, even if it's only $20. $20.00