5:30 p.m. — My boss has been leaving early all week, so it's been nice to leave early as well! I drive the 20 minutes home and start tidying up the apartment, since it gives me a sense of relief. I wash the dishes from my pasta last night and take out the kitchen and bathroom trash. I wipe down all the counters, dining table, and coffee table and settle in on the couch to watch another trash reality TV show, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. I get through 3/4 of the episode before YouTube TV decides to stop working, and I take it as a sign to focus my attention elsewhere. I start working on my best friend's résumé. She lives in NYC and just graduated from grad school and asked me to edit her résumé, which I gladly do since I love her.