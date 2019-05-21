3 p.m. — We finally leave the house and head down to the mall. I already had the Kate Spade Margaux bag in mind for her. She tries it on and is feeling a little bit indecisive, so we decide to take a lap around the mall to check out other options. While at Sephora, I exchanged the Summer Friday R + R rose mask (too sticky and not moisturizing enough) for Bobbi Brown contour stick and Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry ($23 for price difference). I also find a belt for my BEAMS dress I got in Harajuku last month ($65). I am excited to wear this for my birthday next week! I try to get my mom to pick something, but her intrinsic frugalness keeps her from making a decision. She picks out a bracelet from Banana Republic ($50) – and I let her think that she won this time. I'll place a Sephora order for new foundation, blush, and eye palette, and skincare for her to arrive at my parent's place later this week. $138