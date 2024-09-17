New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but fashion month marches on. The global style set has moved onto the UK for the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 shows, and that can only mean one thing: a flurry of inspiration board-worthy street style looks.
With runways taking place until September 17, celebs, editors, content creators, and more industry insiders are taking to the London streets in some of the year’s most dominant trends and a look ahead at the cooler days to come. We’ll definitely be stealing fall outfit ideas and styling tips for the season ahead, and we wouldn’t blame you if you do the same. Scroll on to discover our favorite London Fashion Week street style looks.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 UK.