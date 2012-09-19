Think you know your favorite beauty brands? Think again. In this continuing series, we highlight some of our go-to lines. Read on for some interesting tidbits, plus the rundown on the products that made our list of favorites.
Paris may have charming cafes, tree-lined boulevards, and the Arc de Triomphe, but when it comes to beauty, our hearts belong to Provence — the hilly, Mediterranean-region home to beloved French skin-care company, L'Occitane. From their humble beginnings in 1976, selling essential oil-infused soaps at countryside markets, L'Occitane now makes a full line of legendarily luxe soaps, scrubs, and fragrances. Formulated with a host of natural ingredients like lavender, lemon, and verbena, L'Occitane is adored by low-maintenance beauty lovers and green glamour girls alike.
Try their invigorating body exfoliators, sunny citrus-scented shower gels, and the cult favorite hand cream our fall handbags are never without (a tube is sold every three seconds, and one dab of the rich, silkening formula will tell you why). Ready to delight and invigorate your senses? Read on for our favorite natural ways to revitalize, soothe, and perfect your skin. Do we love it? Mais oui!