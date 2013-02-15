We realise the Lenten season has only just begun, but it seems like we've already spent all of 2013 abstaining from one of our favourite guilty pleasures: shopping at the Dalston designer den that is LN-CC.
The fashion-forward shop took a post-holiday hiatus in order to revamp its Gary Card-designed interior, and now it's finally ready to show off its sleek transformation and has officially opened its doors for business. Fashion withdrawal, over.
Two new areas have been added to the futuristic space. The first is the "Secular Space," a octagon-shaped room lined in floor-to-ceiling neoprene and housing leather goods, footwear, and handbags from the likes of Givenchy, Balenciaga, Lanvin, and Myriam Schaefer.
Meanwhile, LN-CC's "The Nightclub" bar space has been transformed into "Chameleon," where new angular mirrors, geometric wood paneling, and atmospheric lighting set a somewhat swankier tone for in-store events and after-shopping cocktails. Speaking of which, Thomas Bullock of Spirit Bear is toasting the new bar launch by curating a selection of rare mezcals and hosting monthly "M&Ms" listening parties and mezcal tastings.
In keeping with that Mexican theme, the LN-CC exhibition space will be featuring "Our Exquisite Corpse," a series of hand-crafted, beaded skulls, for spring '13. Because really, doesn't every fashion makeover need a touch of the macabre to truly complete it?
Click through to see the new digs in all their glory.