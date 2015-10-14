Imagine a world where you don't have to consider the feelings and needs of other people. You leave your apartment for work and when you come home later that evening, no one else is there. Everything is exactly as you left it. It is quiet.
This is living alone — and it is glorious.
Although having your own place is decidedly grown up, there's something about it that brings out the little kid in you. Now that there's no one else around to worry about, you can do whatever you want. Be naked. Pee with the door open. Eat an entire tub of Breyers ice cream because it was on sale at Target, and it tastes weirdly good with Vodka.
Sure, you'll have moments when you miss your roommates, but otherwise you can just let that freak flag fly, girl. Here's a fun look at what it's like to live alone for the first time.
This is living alone — and it is glorious.
Although having your own place is decidedly grown up, there's something about it that brings out the little kid in you. Now that there's no one else around to worry about, you can do whatever you want. Be naked. Pee with the door open. Eat an entire tub of Breyers ice cream because it was on sale at Target, and it tastes weirdly good with Vodka.
Sure, you'll have moments when you miss your roommates, but otherwise you can just let that freak flag fly, girl. Here's a fun look at what it's like to live alone for the first time.
Advertisement