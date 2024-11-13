Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I always expected it of myself, more because it was always pushed as what you needed to do after high school in order to get a good job. Neither of my parents completed college. I had a hard time visualizing what my adult life would look like but had dreams of being a librarian, which I assumed meant college. I also knew from an early age my parents did not have anything saved for this or any knowledge of the costs/financial aid, so I would need to figure out financing it on my own. I received the Pell Grant for my undergrad, which covered the majority of my tuition. I went to the local community college for the first two years. My dad covered the small amount not covered by the grant and textbooks. For the last two years I saved money by living at home, making the hour commute to campus and working reduced hours during the semester at my part-time job. I ended up only having to take out loans for three semesters, which kept my debt very low. I keep thinking at some point I need to go to grad school for my MLIS (master of library and information science) but have been hesitant to take on more debt.