Did you worry about money growing up?

I didn't worry about my immediate family, but I did worry about my extended family in Asia not having enough money. As a child, my mom would frequently remind me not to waste things by telling me about the poverty she grew up in and telling me how lucky we were to have so much. She would send money and supplies to my grandmother as often as she could and I often worried that it wasn't enough. Looking back, I can tell that my family struggled a bit when I was a kid, but it was hard to tell when I was always comparing my life to the stories my mom told me about her own childhood.