Body language and subtle hints might work sometimes, but not this month. With Mercury retrograde muddling communication until the 22nd, make your motives and feelings as obvious as possible. Fortunately, you'll have love planet Venus (your cosmic ruler) in your corner. Until the 23rd, Venus lounges in Libra, making you fearlessly fierce and utterly irresistible. Don't be shy about asking for what you want and need. And remember to fill your own romance tanks, too. Treat yourself to flowers, massages, baubles, and fun nights on the town. You’ll learn you don’t need someone else to satisfy you.



A lunar eclipse on the 16th will bring clarity to a fuzzy romantic situation. But as the sun moves into your esoteric 12th house until the 22nd, it will be harder to tell fantasy from reality. You may have to let go of something — a torch you're carrying, even a grudge. Surrender, because you'll create space for something new and better to flow in. You may realize that you've been smothering your sweetie by trying to be helpful. Step back and focus on your life. Your birthday season begins on the 22nd, and you'll crave more independence and adventure. Pursue your solo passions, and you'll revive the sparks with your soulmate — or attract one who shares your latest fascinations.

