Is it 2015 or 1915? You’re feeling rather old-fashioned this November as the sun simmers in your slow-jamming second house. Relax into this retro groove, and allow yourself to be courted and wooed. The new moon on the 11th could attract a sophisticated soulmate or help coupled Libras with planning a shared goal for the future. But before you get too settled in, lovebirds Venus and Mars shift gears, moving into Libra from the 8th (Venus) and 12th (Mars) onward. And it’s not so often that these planets align, much less in your sign. Your powers of attraction will be off the charts under this starry spell, so don’t settle for less than your heart’s desire. You can afford to be a bit more demanding, as long as you don’t trek into diva terrain. After the 23rd, your flirty nature goes into overdrive. Forget about waiting on the velvet fainting couch. Get out and pursue! The full moon on the 25th could add a spicy hookup to your November adventures, perhaps with a traveler who’s in town for Thanksgiving.



