Is it 2015 or 1915? You’re feeling rather old-fashioned this November as the sun simmers in your slow-jamming second house. Relax into this retro groove, and allow yourself to be courted and wooed. The new moon on the 11th could attract a sophisticated soulmate or help coupled Libras with planning a shared goal for the future. But before you get too settled in, lovebirds Venus and Mars shift gears, moving into Libra from the 8th (Venus) and 12th (Mars) onward. And it’s not so often that these planets align, much less in your sign. Your powers of attraction will be off the charts under this starry spell, so don’t settle for less than your heart’s desire. You can afford to be a bit more demanding, as long as you don’t trek into diva terrain. After the 23rd, your flirty nature goes into overdrive. Forget about waiting on the velvet fainting couch. Get out and pursue! The full moon on the 25th could add a spicy hookup to your November adventures, perhaps with a traveler who’s in town for Thanksgiving.
Your Beauty Forecast: Orange Crush
To get the look, start by heavily lining your upper lashline with a charcoal kajal pencil, then blend it out with a domed brush for softly diffused color. Next, use a large powder brush to contour just under your cheekbones with bronzer. Swirl multiple layers of melon blush over the apples of your cheeks until you’ve achieved a hot flush. Then, fill in your lips with a rich orange lipstick that has a bit of shimmer for added radiance. Matching orange nails featuring negative-space cutouts make the look vibrant all over.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Charcoal, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $9.89; Powder Blush in Melon Drama, $8.09; Ultra HD Lipstick in Marigold, $8.09; Nail Enamel in Uninhibited (Available in store only).
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Xuchao Zhang for Muse Management; Model wearing Sonia by Sonia Rykiel coat.
