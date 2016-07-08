Open up your shared calendar, Libra. With July's planets amping up your career mojo, you're going to have to schedule your romantic rendezvous. Balancing it all won't be easy, so look for ways you can include your other half in your ambitious endeavors. On the 6th, a prosperous angle between lovebirds Venus and Mars could even spur you to start a business together. Single? A professional connection could turn romantic this month. Blurring lines always comes with a warning alert, but as long as you pace yourself and make sure it's more than just a physical attraction, this could be the start of something beautiful.



When your ruler Venus heads into Leo and your social 11th house on July 12, don't let work be an excuse for skipping out on fun. Being around like-minded people is the fastest route to finding true love, especially when the sun joins up with Venus from the 22nd on. The full moon on the 19th lands in your home sector. Start scoping out a love nest, or set up your space so there's room for a partner to enter your life. This full moon also underscores the importance of female friendships, as their support can take the pressure off a relationship to be your everything.

