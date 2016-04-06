Cupid is so utterly in your corner this month, Libra. Open your heart and give the guy a clear shot! As planets prance through your relationship houses, you'll be keen to commit at a deeper level — or to scout out someone who wants to go all in. That person could very well appear with the new moon on the 7th. And with passionate Mars in your house of amigos all month, one might step forward from the friend zone at any time. Already attached? Create more space in your calendar for twosome time. Social butterfly that you are, you don't want to shuffle bae to the backburner. A road trip or weekend getaway would be perfect before the 17th. After that, Mars will be retrograde for 10 weeks, which could create some communication meltdowns.



Check your flirty nature when you're out on a date (no rubbernecking) or "just talking" to a friend's crush or mate. It may all be innocent to you, but your powers of attraction are stronger than you realize and could create unwanted competition. Still dreaming about the one that got away? If it was merely bad timing that kept you apart, reach out when Mercury turns retrograde for three weeks on the 28th. The full moon on the 22nd stirs up an interesting conversation about shared finances — as in, who pays for what. Single Libras could meet a promising match through a work function, but be cautious if you’re going to mix business and pleasure.

