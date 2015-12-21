Cue the slow jams. Libras will get a soulful start to the year. With Jupiter in your dreamy 12th house until September, 2016 could feel like a fairy tale. The only problem? Figuring out what you really want and need from love. That could become crystal clear on March 23 during the year’s final lunar eclipse in Libra. Lay down an ultimatum or vocalize your desires to anyone who’s been stringing you along. Need to break free from an unfulfilling romance? On September 9, jovial, indie-spirited Jupiter moves into Libra for the first time in 12 years!



If you do stay in a relationship, you’ll need a longer leash. Prioritize “me time” and don’t compromise your dreams to please another person. While you might have to make a few sacrifices prior to September 9, the 12 months after are all about doing you. Those eager suitors will have to deal with it — or work with you on finding a happy compromise. Bright and shiny Venus camps out in Libra from August 31 to September 24, a killer time for attracting the one you want.



Your Beauty Forecast: Ruby Peach

