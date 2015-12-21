Cue the slow jams. Libras will get a soulful start to the year. With Jupiter in your dreamy 12th house until September, 2016 could feel like a fairy tale. The only problem? Figuring out what you really want and need from love. That could become crystal clear on March 23 during the year’s final lunar eclipse in Libra. Lay down an ultimatum or vocalize your desires to anyone who’s been stringing you along. Need to break free from an unfulfilling romance? On September 9, jovial, indie-spirited Jupiter moves into Libra for the first time in 12 years!
If you do stay in a relationship, you’ll need a longer leash. Prioritize “me time” and don’t compromise your dreams to please another person. While you might have to make a few sacrifices prior to September 9, the 12 months after are all about doing you. Those eager suitors will have to deal with it — or work with you on finding a happy compromise. Bright and shiny Venus camps out in Libra from August 31 to September 24, a killer time for attracting the one you want.
Your Beauty Forecast: Ruby Peach
Your Beauty Forecast: Ruby Peach
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation, powder, and concealer as needed. For these juicy peach eyes, reach for a shimmery highlighter that features multiple hues of the same shade to create a warm, glowy ombré effect. Start with the lightest shade on the inner corner of each eye, tap the middle shade on the center of the lid, and add the darkest shade on the outer three-quarters. Finish with a healthy coat of mascara. Then, magnify the warm tone on your eyes with bronze cheeks and matte ruby-red lips. Apply your color with a lip brush for ultra precision.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; Highlighting Palette in Peach Glow, $8.79; All-In-One Mascara, $8.99; Fetherlite Lashes in Accent, $3.04; Powder Blush in Bronzilla, $7.99; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor in Passion, $11.93; Nail Enamel in Valentine, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Margarita Babina for Q Model Management; Model wearing H&M coat, Melissa Joy Manning earrings and Wwake ring.
