September's stars set the stage for a passionate, decadent month. With white-hot Mars in your glamorous fifth house until the 23rd, you want to be seen, appreciated, and spoiled. There’s nothing wrong with that, Leo. Just remember to give as good as you get. Talks about money, security, and the future could erupt near the solar eclipse on September 1. These are heavy topics, sure, but important ones to discuss — especially while Mercury is retrograde until the 22nd. You may discover vast differences between your values and your sweetie’s, but they don't have to be deal-breakers. With harmonizing Venus in your cooperative, communicative third house until the 23rd, you'll likely find a mutually rewarding compromise. Single? Sparks could fly with the stable, family-oriented type. You may even meet at work or through a coworker's introduction.



Things get sexy and serious during the soul-baring lunar eclipse on the 16th. With these moonbeams lighting an eternal flame, you might have an engagement announcement to share. Or you could meet a potential soulmate. But, if you're just not that into someone, this could be your breaking point. Not to fear, your dating life heats up again when the sun cruises into Libra on the 22nd. Having a full, active social life will be a sanity-saver, since you'll also be more emotional than usual when Venus simmers in Scorpio from the 23rd on.

