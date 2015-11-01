Yawn, stretch! It’s getting pretty cozy in Leo-land this November. Spooning on the couch, making dinner together, spending time in — there’s nothing sultrier than a lioness in her lair. Just be careful, because “comfortable” could morph into “complacent” pretty fast, especially in the first half of the month. Make a point of getting out for some playdates with your honey. Or if you’re busily swiping right, plan some actual IRL meet-ups.
The new moon on the 11th activates your coquettish charms with some cooperation from Mars and Venus, and after the 12th, you’ll feel like your social self again. Bundle up and hit the party circuit or a few cultural events and openings. On the 23rd, the sun blazes through your festive fifth house for a month. Anywhere but home is where you’ll want to be then. You could meet a mate on the dance floor or through the introduction of mutual friends.
Your Beauty Forecast: Elongated Cat-Eyes
To get the look, start by mixing a dime-sized amount of liquid luminizer with your foundation for the ultimate fresh-faced glow. Next, shape your brows, and fill them in with pencil for definition. To create your elongated cat-eye, start with the point of a liquid liner at the center of your lashline; line only the outer half of each eye to make them appear bigger and wider. As you near the outer corner with the liner, extend the tip up and out. You might feel as though you’re going too far out, but use the tail of your brow as a guide, gliding the liner parallel to it and stopping just short of where your brow ends. Drag the liner back in toward the outer corner to fill in the shape and make a stronger line. Complement your fine feline look with a healthy dose of blush and a creamy pink lipstick. Finally, paint your nails in a linear design that echoes your extra-long cat-eye.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay Liquid Liner in Blackest Black, $5.83; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Powder Blush in Mauvelous, $8.99; Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $9.89; ColorBurst Balm Stain in Cherish, $8.09; ColorStay Gel Envy in High Roller, $7.19; Nail Enamel in Enchanting, $4.49.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Courtney Shallcross for Muse Management; Model wearing Noon by Noor coat and AS29 earrings.
