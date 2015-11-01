Yawn, stretch! It’s getting pretty cozy in Leo-land this November. Spooning on the couch, making dinner together, spending time in — there’s nothing sultrier than a lioness in her lair. Just be careful, because “comfortable” could morph into “complacent” pretty fast, especially in the first half of the month. Make a point of getting out for some playdates with your honey. Or if you’re busily swiping right, plan some actual IRL meet-ups.



The new moon on the 11th activates your coquettish charms with some cooperation from Mars and Venus, and after the 12th, you’ll feel like your social self again. Bundle up and hit the party circuit or a few cultural events and openings. On the 23rd, the sun blazes through your festive fifth house for a month. Anywhere but home is where you’ll want to be then. You could meet a mate on the dance floor or through the introduction of mutual friends.



Your Beauty Forecast: Elongated Cat-Eyes