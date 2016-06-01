It takes a village to keep a relationship thriving, and in June you'll want to surround yourself with friends who are live models of healthy, loving partnership. If you're single, their love stories will give you hope. If you're attached, they'll offer level-headed advice. With the sun and sultry Venus rolling through your tech sector for more than half of June, you'll have a high click-through rate in the digital dating sphere. Dust off your profile, and add some new photos. The new moon on the 4th could bring a fateful right swipe. Hanging out with groups IRL could also bring a love match, so say yes to weekend yoga, live lectures, and picnics in the park.



Already involved? Socializing as a couple will breathe some refreshing new life into your bond. The Sagittarius full moon on the 20th lights up your fifth house of love. This could be an epic day for Leos, one that brings a proposal or pregnancy! And since this is the second in a rare pair of consecutive Sagittarius full moons, it could be the culmination of chemistry that's been bubbling since the first hit of these moonbeams on May 21. The sun and Venus will sail together through Cancer and your fantasy-fueled 12th house from the 20th on, so slip off for a beach vacation. It will be the sweetest escape. Single Leos, take your disco naps! Under this nocturnally charged solar cycle, you could meet your match on the dance floor or through another nightlife activity.

