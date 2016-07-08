There’s nothing wrong with rocking the rose-colored aviators as the sun drifts through your fantasy-fueled 12th house this month. Drop your guard and let people in, but do run background. Under these quixotic skies, you'll want to believe the best in people, even if they don't deserve it. On July 4, under the beams of a new moon, you could finally celebrate your independence from a toxic ex. Or you might meet someone who literally sweeps you off your statement sandals. Near the 6th, a female friend could make the fateful introduction to your future amour. Stay open to suggestions!



Then, on the 12th, romantic Venus makes her annual visit to Leo, lighting you up with a radiant glow for the rest of July. Take the lead in love and be more outspoken about your desires. When master planner Saturn forms a helpful trine (120-degree angle) to Venus on the 20th, you could make some rock-solid commitments about the future — or even wind up with a rock on a certain finger. Don’t forget to make time for your own interests, too. With the sun heading into Leo for a month on the 22nd, your birthday season begins, and even the most love-struck among us will need a longer leash.

