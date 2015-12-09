December is a #LoveWins kind of month for you, Leo. But you might be surprised by who lights your fire. Romance could rise up from the friend zone, or you could reconnect with a childhood sweetheart. Cupid’s in your corner during the new moon on the 11th, so take the lead. This new moon could also herald a proposal or a pregnancy for Leos in the baby-making game.
With Venus in your girl-gang zone from the 4th to the 30th, one of your sister-friends could play matchmaker for you. What starts as a girls’ night out could end with you fancying a sizzling stranger. The heat dies down a bit after the 21st, and you’ll want more certainty in your relationship status. The full supermoon at the end of the month will help you lay out an ultimatum: Are you in or are you out? Coupled? Let “Co-dependent no more!” be your rallying cry. Back off your honey, and they’ll have the room to shine and be there for you again.
Your Beauty Forecast: Ride The Wave
To get the look, dip an angled brush into blue shadow, and draw a sharp line that runs from the inner corner of each eye, above your crease, and out just slightly past the tail end of your brow. Feel free to use a cotton swab and makeup remover to clean up any stray pigment. Then, continue adding more shadow to thicken up the line. Switch to a smaller, pointed brush to taper the line to a point at the corner. Next, line your upper and lower lashlines with a black eye pencil, winging the line out along your upper lashline to mimic the blue line. Smudge it with an angled brush to soften the look. Then, use a flat eyeshadow brush to press a shimmery gray shadow into the space between your two wings. Add highlighter to the inner corners of your eyes, and finish with mascara. This look is high in drama, so keep the rest of your look subdued with blush tones on the lips and cheeks.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Passionate, $6.31; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $7.19; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $10.90; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Peach Glow, $8.79; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $8.79; ColorStay Lip Liner in Blush, $6.39; Nail Enamel in Chic, $3.99; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Sky’s The Limit, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Lucky Us, $3.00; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Ace Of Spades, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Pauline Blondieaux for ONE Model Management; Model wearing BCBG Max Azria dress, Lady Grey ring and Lulu Frost earrings.
