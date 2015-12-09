December is a #LoveWins kind of month for you, Leo. But you might be surprised by who lights your fire. Romance could rise up from the friend zone, or you could reconnect with a childhood sweetheart. Cupid’s in your corner during the new moon on the 11th, so take the lead. This new moon could also herald a proposal or a pregnancy for Leos in the baby-making game.



With Venus in your girl-gang zone from the 4th to the 30th, one of your sister-friends could play matchmaker for you. What starts as a girls’ night out could end with you fancying a sizzling stranger. The heat dies down a bit after the 21st, and you’ll want more certainty in your relationship status. The full supermoon at the end of the month will help you lay out an ultimatum: Are you in or are you out? Coupled? Let “Co-dependent no more!” be your rallying cry. Back off your honey, and they’ll have the room to shine and be there for you again.

