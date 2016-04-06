Sweet freedom! Like a lion prowling the Serengeti, you need tons of room to roam in April. No need to give anyone abandonment issues by pulling a disappearing act, though. Just bring more adventure into your relationship. (Think: climbing pyramids in Guatemala or exploring Paris' arrondissements.) Single? Sparks could fly while traveling or with someone rolling through your hometown with a foreign passport.



Passionate Mars swirls through your true-love zone all month, adding an element of drama to all your romantic interactions. But when Mars turns retrograde for 10 weeks on the 17th, the "good drama" could devolve into a battle of egos. Remind yourself to compromise often, but don't let an overpowering narcissist into your bed. Even a royal like you will be no match for those insane head games. Someone more established could make you swoon after the 20th. Then, the full moon on the 22nd could conjure up a little love shack for Leos ready to cohabitate. Single? Work some feng shui magic to attract a mate. Decorate with paired objects, and make sure your bed is accessible from both sides.

