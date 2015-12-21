Simmer down now, Leo. Your 2016 love vibe is slow burning and sensual. With cautious Saturn in your romance house all year, love will evolve organically. Alas, this may take more time than your impatient sign would prefer. But keep on putting in a steady effort (and reigning in the urge to over-give or to react dramatically to every feeling), and your fairy tale will come to life. On March 8, a solar eclipse could bring that mind-body-soul connection you crave. This might even start in secret, but steer clear of people with unfinished business in their love lives.



Your powers of attraction are full-tilt as Venus sizzles through Leo from July 13 to August 8. Lusty Mars pumps up the passion from March 7 to May 28 and from August 3 to September 28 — think proposals, pregnancies, and creative collabs with your sweetie. The summer sizzles, too, as ardent Venus occupies Leo from July 13 to August 6. Cosmic lovebirds Mars and Venus unite in your relationship zones for all of December, helping you close out 2016 with a commitment.



Your Beauty Forecast: Think Pink

