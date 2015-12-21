Simmer down now, Leo. Your 2016 love vibe is slow burning and sensual. With cautious Saturn in your romance house all year, love will evolve organically. Alas, this may take more time than your impatient sign would prefer. But keep on putting in a steady effort (and reigning in the urge to over-give or to react dramatically to every feeling), and your fairy tale will come to life. On March 8, a solar eclipse could bring that mind-body-soul connection you crave. This might even start in secret, but steer clear of people with unfinished business in their love lives.
Your powers of attraction are full-tilt as Venus sizzles through Leo from July 13 to August 8. Lusty Mars pumps up the passion from March 7 to May 28 and from August 3 to September 28 — think proposals, pregnancies, and creative collabs with your sweetie. The summer sizzles, too, as ardent Venus occupies Leo from July 13 to August 6. Cosmic lovebirds Mars and Venus unite in your relationship zones for all of December, helping you close out 2016 with a commitment.
Your Beauty Forecast: Think Pink
To get the look, apply foundation, powder, and concealer as needed. Add a dab of brightening primer to your undereye area for a wide-awake effect. Then, with a soft blending brush, apply a neutral shadow all over each lid, from lashline to browbone. Use a lighter touch, keeping your lips and cheeks the focus of your look. Apply one coat of mascara, and brush your brows up for a soft, natural texture. Next, use a large powder brush to generously swirl pink blush over the apples of your cheeks. Add extra radiance with a few dots of shimmery pink luminizer on the tops of your cheekbones and down the bridge of your nose. Finish with multiple coats of creamy pink lip gloss to make all of your features pop.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Pop Art, $7.99; Dramatic Definition Mascara, $8.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Haute Pink, $7.99; PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Pink Light, $10.39; Ultra HD Lip Lacquer in Pink Diamond, $7.19; Transforming Effects Top Coat in Matte Pearl Glaze, $3.99; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Diamond Topcoat, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Rasika Navare for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Halston Heritage coat and Marco Bicego ring.
