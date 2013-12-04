The mere thought of tackling all our holiday shopping is enough to bring on some sharp head pain. And, as many retail options as the city offers, we still wind up roaming aimlessly when it comes time to actually put in work. Different year, same story. Well, we might be whistling a different tune this time around. We’ve unearthed the city’s coolest new shop, dubbed Legion, that is bound to cover every shopping desire you never even knew you had. Warning: You’re going to walk out with more than a few “treat yourself” purchases.
Perched on the fringes of Chinatown and FiDi, Sydney Pfaff’s spankin’-new retail venture — seriously, it opened last week — is a visual gem of hard-to-find brands (some of which she’s the only California retailer to carry) like Kaarem, First Base, and Rachel Rose. Don’t be surprised if you find some rad locals hanging around, too. Kathryn McCarron, Kate Ellen Metals, and Lotfi all litter the bright yellow-splashed walls along with some irresistible ceramics, books, and apothecary items.
Pfaff (fun fact: she was an OG R29 S.F. contrib) gleefully abandoned her life behind office walls to open the adorable boutique. “I spent a few years in retail, wrote for magazines, styled photo shoots, and most recently wrote for corporate retailers,” says Pfaff. “Getting laid off was the best thing that's ever happened to me. A few days later, I went to Japan by myself on a whim. My mind was blown. I came back to San Francisco and felt inspired to create something.” Well, we’re glad she did, because we’ve found our new obsession. Now excuse us while we go blow our savings. BRB.