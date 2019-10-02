Le Creuset’s Newest Color Was Made For Cozy Girl Fall

Fall is the season of nesting, of stacking throw blankets in pretty baskets and putting scented candles everywhere. If fall were a posture, it would be someone on their side, in semi-fetal position with arms crossed over a pillow, on a couch, watching Grey’s Anatomy. And of course, fall also means you’ve always got a soup or chili situation slowly simmering on your stove (or, if you don’t, it means it’s a good time to start).