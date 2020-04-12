2:30 p.m. — The electrician gets to my apartment. My kitchen lights have been flickering for a while and now half of them are just out. I've tried changing the bulbs and it's clear there's a bigger problem. I neglected to fix it until it got to a point where half of my kitchen is just basically dark so now I have to get it looked at asap. I log in remotely to do some work on the couch while the electrician is working. After two hours of replacing a lot of scary-looking boxy things with wires sticking out in the ceiling, the electrician has the lights working again. It's $453.80, which I pay on a credit card and then immediately transfer the money from my savings account. I think about how expensive homeownership is and wish I could just have called a super and paid nothing extra...but then I remember how lucky I am to own something in NYC when I know that's unattainable for so many people who don't have family help. So, I tell myself to shut up and just not worry about this expense. $453.80