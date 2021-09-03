Occupation: Self-employed attorney

Industry: Law

Age: 33

Location: Montana

Joint Salary: $350,000 joint revenue on average; we take about $150,000 as joint income (we own two businesses together, a law firm and a coffee shop).

Net Worth: $566,000 (including $250,000 equity in house, $71,000 in my SEP IRA, $82,000 in husband's, $35,000 in 529s for our three kids, $114,000 in Ally invest, $90,000 in checking, savings, and CDs, minus $65,000 left in student loans). We share finances, down to the last dollar and we are 50/50 partners in both businesses we own.

Debt: $65,000 left in husband's student loans

Paycheck Amount (usually monthly, self-employed so we pull when we need): $6,000

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Monthly Housing Costs: We paid off our mortgage in 2019 in a lump sum after we won a big civil case. We pay $637 in homeowners insurance and $1,087 in property taxes twice a year.

Student Loans: $500

Electricity: $35 this time of year (I don't have AC!)

Sewer/Garbage/Water: $55

Internet: $64 (which feels like highway robbery given our connection speed)

Cell Phones: $25 each on Visible (check these guys out! Truly a great deal) but paid for by the law firm

Netflix: $13.99

Amazon Prime: $199/year (paid for by the coffee shop because we're always ordering supplies)

Daycare: $2,700 for three kids in full time care

Barre: $300 for three-month unlimited "new mommy" package

Gym: $59 for my husband, U.'s, solo membership

Health Insurance: $1,300 for bare-bones coverage for our family of five (paid for by the law firm)

Auto Insurance: $383 every six months

Back Then App: $4.99 (I'm not on social media and I got sick of texting photos and videos to all the important people in my kids' lives, so I subscribe to this photo-sharing service so I only have to upload photos once and everyone with the password can see them. Highly recommend this solution!)

Cleaners: $180

529 Contributions: $500/kid ($1,500 total)