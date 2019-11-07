2 p.m. — I make an Amazon purchase for a bunny costume for B. Purchases for the pup are not included in my shopping moratorium. ($27) I decided we're both going to be bunnies for Halloween this year (just the ears for myself which I purchased last week). We are both going to look so cute. I then spend some time researching plane tickets to Vegas. My parents invited us to go with them in November for my dad's birthday, but I can't find tickets for under $500, which is highway robbery. I let them know tickets seem unreasonably expensive right now. Clearly I'm working really hard today. Then I break down and order two pairs of the Old Navy tennies as well as a red beanie and red gloves to match. As a Houstonian, a cold-weather wardrobe isn't really a thing, and I refuse to invest in clothing I will wear maybe four times a year. I feel kind of bad, but clearly not bad enough to not make the purchase ($57). $84