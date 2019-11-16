3 p.m. — Open enrollment for benefits is about to start, and I log onto my insurance dashboard. I am hoping to estimate how much money to add to my FSA this year to cover delivery and postpartum costs. I am puzzled, then alarmed, when I see that one of my claims was recently denied and that I "may owe" $7,500. WUT. The claim that is being denied is for genetic testing I had done when I was about 10 weeks pregnant. At the time, my doctor told me that most people found the test to be covered by insurance and that, if it wasn't covered, people were billed at most $200 out of pocket. I didn't call my insurance to verify this before I had the test completed, and I spend the next 30 minutes alternatively berating myself and practicing deep breathing. I text my friend who is a social worker at a hospital, and she assures me that I will not have to pay more than a few hundred dollars out of pocket at most, although I may have a bit of a letter-writing campaign ahead of me.