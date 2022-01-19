Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Very little — only to save aggressively, not be ashamed to make short-term sacrifices, and never spend more than you make. Both my parents grew up in large, poor families and were the only ones to go to college, so they were painfully familiar with constant emergencies and the shame of being in debt. They also took me with them to the bank and showed me how accounts balance, but that's about it. I don't know how they divided finances; in classic Boomer fashion, both always paid cash for their houses and cars, thanks to crazy high savings rates in the 1970s-'90s. I was the first among us to get a credit card, when I was 23. They were extremely conservative savers, never invested in anything wilder than index funds, and thought any kind of debt was a deal with the devil. Ironically, I ended up loving securities law and financial regulation during law school, learned as much as I could about it, and now my job is all about the most technical details of the financial system!