To the outside world, Snell was on a high, checking items off her long-standing bucket list, like paragliding, obstacle racing, skydiving, and more while working as a freelance photographer and caterer. She was receiving tons of feedback praising her weight loss, but something was missing. “Emotionally, I was just in this dark place where I wasn’t enjoying it anymore,” she says of feeling the pressure to conform to what her peers thought an athlete “should” look like. At a size six, she was considered too “big” to be a marathoner, so a friend suggested she reduce her caloric intake, on top of the 25-40 hours a week she was already training. Snell developed anorexia as a result. Her health was on the decline — she collapsed on the street one day, which led to a formal diagnosis that shook her into assessing what being “fit” truly meant to her. “I realized that I loved the comradery, the community, and the boost of confidence more than the weight loss.”