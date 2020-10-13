The Next Generation Of Latinx Stars Is Changing The Rules Of Entertainment

The family settled in Orlando, FL, where Gomez's mother took classes to become a veterinarian and her dad, a lawyer who practiced in Colombia, became her business manager. As a child, Gomez knew she was destined to lead a life that was different from her parents', having demonstrated a knack for acting — a far cry from her parents' traditional careers — after appearing in commercials at five years old in her native country. And together, as a family, they worked toward making her dreams of acting come true in America. That moment came in 2014, when she landed a recurring role on El Rey Network’s Matador, and again a few years later when she was cast to star as Elena Alvarez, a queer teenager, on Netflix’s revival of Norman Lear’s One Day At A Time.