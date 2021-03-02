The Founders Of LatinxHikers Want To Change Your Definition of “Outdoorsy”

Luz: We get to Zion, and we're inspired already, because we’ve just seen all these people who look like us on our previous hike. Then we hike The Narrows, where you're literally hiking on a river and up to your ankles in water. It’s beautiful — to the left and the right there are all these canyons. Along the trail, we run into another group of hikers, led by a man of color, and instantly, we connect. We start talking, and emotions are high, and we're excited, and me and Adriana look at each other, and something clicks, and I’m like, “LatinxHikers. That's it.” So I grab my phone, and I start sprinting out of there to find a signal, and thank goodness, the handle isn't taken on Instagram. That's how it all began. We ended up inviting the new friends we’d made in Zion back to our campsite, and we all stayed up until midnight, telling stories. It pretty much shaped what we ultimately wanted LatinxHikers to be.