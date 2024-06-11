Rarely do we see films that explore Latine experiences and mental health issues (in Latine communities, mental healthcare conversations continue to remain a taboo topic). But Turtles All the Way Down, a film adaption of John Green’s 2017 novel, is attempting to change that. The movie stars Peruvian-American actor Isabela Merced as Aza, a teen protagonist who struggles with OCD in the form of germ and bacteria contamination. Other Latinas in the film are Ecuadorian Italian actress Cree Cicchino as Daisy (Aza’s best friend) and Dominican American actress Judy Reyes (Aza’s mother). While Aza’s heritage is never established, the overall film sheds light on the complexities of obsessive compulsive disorder and how it can look different for everyone. “I just think it’s messed up — the idea of having to take a pill to become your real self,” Aza says to her therapist during one of their sessions. As someone who struggles with mental health issues, hearing this felt surreal, but also a reminder that this is something many of us think about as we navigate our own battles with mental healthcare. I appreciate the nuance throughout the storyline and the dynamic between Aza and Daisy, which depicts the realities of navigating a friendship while also living with a mental disorder.