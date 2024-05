Why Are Latinas So Overrepresented In The Foster Care System?

Built on racism and xenophobia, the foster care system measures immigrant families through a normative white American standard when determining whether they are "good" parents. “In many ways, these systems are punishing them for not assimilating quickly enough and for a lack of understanding due to cultural differences,” Mendez says. Language barriers can result in misunderstandings — or complete lack of knowledge — of the law that might come across as bad parenting to the state. For example, school attendance is usually mandatory by law across the U.S. from 6 to 16 years old, but in some countries this law doesn’t exist. Still, the child welfare system criminalizes families that had no knowledge of the law and, therefore, didn't comply. Additionally, poverty and precarity are often understood as unfit parenting, while many of these families are low-income. “And these families continue to be under-resourced. In some cases, families are fleeing places that they don't want to flee because of settler colonialism. It's their home, but they don't really have any other choice [but to leave]. And they have to come to the United States and deal with a system that is unfamiliar to them.”