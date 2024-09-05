Why Do Some Of Us Still Not Feel Latina “Enough?”

For Labanca, who has seen patients struggle with this in her clinical work, it takes working on self-acceptance and self-esteem to overcome the idea of not being Latine enough. It’s all about defining what being Latine means to you specifically, rather than relying on other people’s narratives of who you are. “Your identity is yours. It is what you decide that to be. It is your truth and your narrative,” she tells Somos. “People are going to judge us, and that judgment is subjective, based on those people’s experiences. And when your core self is shaky, you are a lot more susceptible to the judgments and pressures of others. And that’s true about all of our identities, whether that is gender, whether that is culture, whether that's ethnicity — these are all facets and parts of us, but they aren't us at the core.”