1 p.m. — I recently sold my car as it was about to kick the bucket, and car shopping is the bane of my existence. My husband knows that I won't look for cars while he's gone, so he wants us to get an idea of what I'm looking for so when the time comes to buy, I don't “point and pick the first one I see" — he's so dRaMaTiC. To no one's surprise, the car salesman is extremely misogynistic and despite my telling him I'll be the sole name on the title, the salesman asks my husband all the questions. After test driving the second car and reviewing numbers that are absurd, I stand up, look at both my husband and the salesman right in the eyes and say, “I would like to go home now,” and start walking away. #fedup.