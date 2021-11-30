For Your Tias, Primas & More: 8 Latinx Beauty Gifts To Give This Navidad

When you’re trying to find the best gifts for beauty lovers, consider their overall aesthetic first. Are they a no-makeup minimalist? Do they wear a red lip religiously? Is their smoky eye the best you’ve ever seen? Zero in on which products they use on the reg to inspire your search. You want to treat them to a gift they’ll actually incorporate into their routine, because nothing’s worse than splurging on a product only for it to be abandoned in their drawer or cabinet until they inevitably toss it.