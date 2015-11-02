On the days we wake up looking less-than-rested, these are the four things we always reach for (after water): bronzer, highlighter, shimmery eyeshadow, and of course, blush. In fact, the latter might be the most important, since we all know how a pop of color on the cheeks can immediately brighten even the most tired-looking faces. But not all blushes are created equal, and there are plenty of duds that can actually make your complexion look splotchy, ruddy, and the opposite of fresh. Thankfully, our friends at Rank & Style clued us in on the best one.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named Lancôme's Blush Subtil the winner for its rave online reviews, as well as its popularity among editors and consumers alike.
On Nordstrom, user Mammi wrote, "I have worn this Lancôme powder blush for many many years, since it was recommended by one of [its] counter reps. It is a winner for being oil-free, but also because it goes on so well [and] requires very little blending. You can easily control the amount you use and really get the look you want."
I can attest to the powers of this blush, too. When makeup artist Sandy Linter came by the R29 offices to do my makeup one day (perk of the job!) she pulled out the blush in the shade Cedar Rose. Honestly, it didn't look like much in the pan, but when dusted on my cheeks, the soft powder brightened my face without clashing with the rest of my makeup. The silky powder swirls on evenly, looks super-natural, and stays put most of the day — which is basically all we can ask for from a blush. Plus, the range has a whopping 22 shades, so there will certainly be a color in the line that's right for you.
