Could 2019 bring us the ultimate reality TV crossover of our dreams? It's starting to look more likely. Over the past few months, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett have been palling around with members of the Kardashian family and we won't be surprised if soon she made an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
The seeds were planted back in July when Kent and Khloé Kardashian played poker at the Forum together to raise money for City Of Hope. Emmett taught both Kent and Kardashian how to play poker, and the Vanderpump Rules star captured a snippet of their time together on Instagram.
Advertisement
However, this friendship really got going over the past few days, when Kardashian congratulated the couple on their September engagement on her Instagram story.
"Happy engagement to my FAVE couple @randallemmettfilms and @lalakent!!!" she wrote. "I asked Randall what he wanted most and he said more followers!! Lol so follow him!"
"PS how gorgeous is Lala!?!?!" Kardashian added.
But it's not just Khloé — family friend and father of Kourtney Kardashian's children Scott Disick is also pals with the couple.
"Hanging with super producer @randallemmettfilms follow him and check out his latest films he’s making!" Disick posted on Instagram yesterday.
Not that anyone has to have a reason to celebrate friendship, but it is a little suspicious that both Kardashian and Disick's posts went up in the past 24 hours for seemingly no reason, especially since the engagement news is a few months old. My best guess is that they're cooking up something for the new year, and as members of two extremely popular reality TV shows, some type of crossover sounds like just what the doctor ordered. I mean, not my doctor, but definitely someone's.
Advertisement