Get An Exclusive Discount On Lake & Skye’s Wellness-Driven Perfumes

Can perfume be a part of your wellness routine ? That is the idea behind Lake & Skye , a fragrance company that has set out to create scents that don't just smell clean , they actually are. The brand, named after the founder's daughters, is a vegan, unisex fragrance line that aims to be a holistic part of your routine. That means they believe everything is connected — a good scent will not only make you smell nice, but it'll also make you feel better, both emotionally and physically. Lake & Skye also take the planet into consideration — these fragrances use organic and natural ingredients, all while being cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free. Plus, the brand plants one tree for every order placed through its website.