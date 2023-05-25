Get An Exclusive Discount On Lake & Skye’s Wellness-Driven Perfumes

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off sitewide at Lake & Skye with our promo code R29L&S, now through May 30.
Can perfume be a part of your wellness routine? That is the idea behind Lake & Skye, a fragrance company that has set out to create scents that don't just smell clean, they actually are. The brand, named after the founder's daughters, is a vegan, unisex fragrance line that aims to be a holistic part of your routine. That means they believe everything is connected — a good scent will not only make you smell nice, but it'll also make you feel better, both emotionally and physically. Lake & Skye also take the planet into consideration — these fragrances use organic and natural ingredients, all while being cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free. Plus, the brand plants one tree for every order placed through its website.
The idea of connectedness also extends to the scent collections, like with its popular 11 11 line, a reference to angel numbers. Angel numbers are repeating number sequences, and, for spiritual folks, can be seen as a sign or message. Sequences involving the number one, like 111 or 1111, often symbolize new beginnings, making 11 11 a perfect name for a clean, invigorating scent. Others evoke locations, numbers, and times as well like Midnight 07, Canyon Rose, and Apaaray, which means "infinite." If you want to try out these unique fragrances yourself, now is the perfect time to do just that. Today through May 30, get 15% off everything on this great-smelling site with our reader-exclusive promo code R29L&S. Keep on reading to see our top picks from Lake & Skye — from discovery fragrance sets to candles.
Featuring a blend of white amber and musk on a bed of organic sugar cane alcohol, the 11 11 fragrance is as clean as a scent can get. It has 445 reviews with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, shoppers are saying this perfume is a "stunning subtle clean skin scent. Very pretty on its own, or layered."
With notes of smooth sandalwood, violet leaf, musk, and cardamom, Santal Gray reminds us of the warmest summer days and the sexiest spring nights. Reviewers rave its long-lasting wear and its perfect sexy scent that is just subtle enough.
Inspired by "the memories made after dark," the alluring, compliment-magnet Midnight 07 scent is a rich fruity, and floral fragrance and it's made out of yuzu, vetiver, amber, rose, fig, vanilla, and patchouli.
Can't choose? This discovery set will help you in your search for the Lake & Sky fragrance that's right for you. It features the bestselling 11 11, Safron Dusk (a blend of saffron, pepper, neroli, rose, and vetiver), Midnight 07, and Cote Du Paradis (a blend of palo santo, almond, and tonka bean).
Yes, the Lake & Skye signature 11 11 scent is in a 100% soy wax candle. Featuring a strong, calming smell and a long burn time, reviewers give this candle a near-perfect rating. Plus, it's free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates.
