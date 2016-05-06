Why We Need To Stop Spreading This Breastfeeding Myth

Indeed, breastfeeding may be just one of many obstacles new parents face. But, because it’s the one they're told will somehow magically just happen, it becomes that much more devastating when it doesn’t. “I felt like a total failure when I couldn't instantly do this thing that I felt like any cat could do,” says writer Marjorie Ingall, who has two children. “Everyone was telling me [breastfeeding] was natural and easy — and it just wasn’t.”



The lactation consultant Ingall originally saw didn’t help that much. Ingall's first daughter, now 12, had difficulty latching in the hospital, so she called a consultant as soon as she got home. “[The consultant] had this real air of anxiety to her, and that didn’t help me,” Ingall explains. So, she tried someone else. This consultant had a “soothing, chill air" — she helped improve Ingall's breastfeeding experience. But, it still wasn’t easy: “I constantly got infections and plugged ducts... My boob turned the color of a cosmo!”



After four months of work, Ingall’s time with her consultant paid off, and her daughter nursed without any major issues. But, Ingall still feels that she missed out on her chance for a perfect, natural breastfeeding experience. “I was ready to be Queen Boob Activist, whipping it out everywhere — and I didn’t have that,” she says. Instead, the experience left her feeling inadequate. “I like to think that I’m smart, but I’m really shitty at driving a car, and I’m really shitty at breastfeeding.”



Even with a lactation consultant, the choice to breastfeed might not necessarily be up to you. When Sharika Cabrera's daughter was born 16 months ago, Cabrera didn’t produce enough milk. And, her consultant’s advice — to pump up to 10 times every day with a hospital-grade device — seemed impossible to put into practice.