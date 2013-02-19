Removing dead skin from your face and body is an integral step in making your complexion glow from head to toe, but it's not technically the most pampering of experiences. You're basically removing parts of your skin — dead, flaky parts granted, but still — which can leave your face and body feeling scratchy and dry. La Prairie is looking to change that with the launch of its new Cellular Mineral Body Exfoliator and Cellular Mineral Face Exfoliator.