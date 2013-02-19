Removing dead skin from your face and body is an integral step in making your complexion glow from head to toe, but it's not technically the most pampering of experiences. You're basically removing parts of your skin — dead, flaky parts granted, but still — which can leave your face and body feeling scratchy and dry. La Prairie is looking to change that with the launch of its new Cellular Mineral Body Exfoliator and Cellular Mineral Face Exfoliator.
Made with rare, mineral-enriched gem powders, these luxe exfoliators' claim to fame is that they will help remove dirt, dead, skin and impurities gently, leaving skin fresh, glowing, and optimized to absorb the rest of your skin care routine without that whole dry, tight, and scratchy sensation.
Of course, no one actually needs a rock crystal, diamond, amethyst, and tourmaline-infused scrubber with a $125 price tag, but if you've got the cash and you're looking to upgrade to something that doesn't leave your skin feeling like it got a thorough cleaning from an army of cat tongues, this might be one to add to your regimen.
La Prairie Cellular Mineral Body Exfoliator and Cellular Mineral Face Exfoliator, $125 each, available at La Prairie.
