From a mansion once inhabited by Britney Spears to the palatial estate currently being constructed by Drake, this edition's residences serve as a resounding reminder — you know, just in case you needed one — of just how good celebrities have it, at least real estate wise. After all, who but the Kardashians could cop a $12 million Coachella crash pad? And who but Mr. Hotling Bling could afford to create a miniature in-home museum for his sports memorabilia? It's not that we're jealous, per say, but more just astounded, impressed, and fine, a little bit green-eyed. Scroll on and you will be too.