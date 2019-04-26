7:45 p.m. — T. is finally home! He is excited about the haft-sin and is exhausted from his trip. Neither of us is very hungry, so we open a bottle of wine and eat tuna from the cupboard and chat. T. is excited for me that I put in my notice at work, but we're both a bit sad. Things are about to change, and it feels like the beginning of the end for our life in Malaysia. We're now voluntarily embarking on a long-distance relationship for the next seven months. We talk about if I made the right choice for the 20th time and agree that yes, it was the right choice. I'll be working for a very cool startup! Although the monthly salary is a little more than I make now, I will no longer take a bonus, and Singapore is one of the most expensive cities in the world. I'm stressed I won't be able to save as much and enjoy the same quality of life.