Yes, we try all of the latest, greatest (and weirdest) new skin care products out there, but if we have to be totally honest, we can't help falling in love over and over again with Kiehl's. This historic New York brand has been our go-to for years — we love that all of its formulas are super-effective, yet never, ever irritate our mugs.
Thankfully, Kiehl's never leaves us hanging for long — it's always launching new products that seem to fit our exact skin needs, from its new Skin Rescuer (take that, stress breakouts!) to the super-rich Hand Salve (perfect for stashing on our desks for constant reapplication). Take a look through our latest picks, and tell us — what's your favorite Kiehl's product of all time?