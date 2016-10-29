My hair is one big contradiction. It's so shiny and glossy and tangle-free that styles rarely hold, but it's also dry AF. It's pretty healthy, but it never really looks it. It needs rehab, or maybe boot camp. I've long understood the importance of shampooing and conditioning regularly, but masking always fell into the "optional" category — until I landed on this deeply hydrating, repairing, and nourishing one that's currently saving my strands from looking shot to pieces.
Twice a week, I'll scoop out a dollop of the formula and finger-brush it through my scalp all the way down to my ends. Sometimes, I'll only leave it in for five minutes before rinsing it out; other times, I'll hop out of the shower with it still in, sip on a glass of wine, and rinse it out 30 minutes later before bed. The results are always worth the wait time. From roots to ends, my hair looks and feels like a million bucks — even if the reality is that I've been getting highlights too often and forgetting heat protectant.
Kérastase Résistance Masque Thérapiste, $65, available at Kérastase.
Twice a week, I'll scoop out a dollop of the formula and finger-brush it through my scalp all the way down to my ends. Sometimes, I'll only leave it in for five minutes before rinsing it out; other times, I'll hop out of the shower with it still in, sip on a glass of wine, and rinse it out 30 minutes later before bed. The results are always worth the wait time. From roots to ends, my hair looks and feels like a million bucks — even if the reality is that I've been getting highlights too often and forgetting heat protectant.
Kérastase Résistance Masque Thérapiste, $65, available at Kérastase.
Advertisement