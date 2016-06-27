What You'll Find In My Secret Trunk Of Failures

I am a master of organizing and decluttering. My house is very small; there is no room for anything superfluous in 900 square feet. Minimalism is a necessity, but I prefer it that way. I live by the creed that sentimentality is for suckers. But my anti-clutter lifestyle hides a shameful secret: I have a storage unit, and it’s a mess.



It started out as a practicality. When my husband and I moved into our tiny beach bungalow, we needed space to store old work files and samples, as well as a few pieces of extra furniture. Then, little by little, we started adding items that we didn’t want to part with just yet.



The worst offender is my trunk, which contains mementos from childhood to my mid-20s. I’m not being sentimental — I stand by my creed — but for some reason, I can’t seem to let it go. While it’s not the biggest thing in my storage unit, to me it’s the most obnoxious, excessive waste of space. It’s a fake-wood-paneled, paper-thin, cedar-lined box with rusty, brass-plated fittings. The lock has been damaged, so the entire lid is taped shut with duct tape.



When my dad downsized, I moved the trunk here and told myself it was temporary: I’d review and toss the contents within three months. That was five years ago. Inside it is nothing I would ever want in my house, so it sits there, hidden at the back of the storage unit, waiting. I’m paying $130 a month to store my secret stash of junk.