4 Storytelling Experts Share Invaluable Advice for First-Time Filmmakers

“The trick is realizing you become a powerful artist because of who you are, not in spite of who you are. The trap is when young artists look to the world first instead of their own experiences for storytelling. You can’t get tripped up and distracted by what everyone else is doing because your career path may look different from the person’s to the right or left of you. Different people’s careers peak at different times, and our journey is our own. It’s okay because success for everyone is different. Figuring out what success and fulfillment is to YOU is paramount first, so you can design your career path around that inner truth.”