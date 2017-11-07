This Cult-Favorite Eyeshadow Palette Is Finally Back In Stock

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
If the colorful packaging and (even brighter) shadows by indie makeup brand Juvia's Place look familiar, it's probably because you've seen them all over social media and heavily highlighted on major YouTube channels lately. Suffice it to say, the brand is in the middle of its breakout moment.
Being the eyeshadow fanatic that I am, I immediately fell in love with the brand's focus on bright, bold colors that pop against all complexions, which was exactly the mission by Juvia's Place founder, Chichi Eburu. Originally from West Africa, her goal was to produce shadows that look vibrant and impactful on dark skin tones.
But it's not just that: The brand's palettes also have the most beautiful color assortment. As you might expect, the beauty-loving public agrees with me, which means that Juvia's Place palettes regularly sell out at record speed. Case in point: The new Saharan II palette, inspired by Moroccan "herbs, spices, cities, and rich patterns," has already sold out twice. The price is also amazing, with its nine-pan palettes ringing in at only $21. Our advice? Get it while you can...