Dermatologists recommend them. Celebrities swear by them. Scientific research has backed them. Retinoids — a class of vitamin A derivatives, with some, like retinoic acid, that are so potent, you can't get your hands on it without a doctor's prescription — have proven to be nothing short of a miracle for speeding up the skin's cell turnover and stimulating collagen production, resulting in a smoother complexion and visibly reduced lines and wrinkles.
Unfortunately, for all of their benefits, there are also considerable drawbacks. If used aggressively, especially on sensitive skin, retinoids can inflict serious damage, with side effects that include redness, dryness, scaling, swelling, blistering, sun sensitivity, and stinging.
It's for these reasons that some have steered clear of traditional retinols altogether. But gentler options that are as effective — and most importantly, safer — are virtually nonexistent. Until now, thanks to Josie Maran. The model turned entrepreneur, who built her namesake natural beauty brand on delivering argan oil in its purest form, set out to harness the power of beta-retinoid to concoct a clean formula completely stripped free of retinol derivatives and synthetics without compromising efficacy. In other words, a product so gentle there's no breaking-in period, no irritation, and no side effects (in a clinical study, 100% users surveyed agreed that it was gentle enough for daily use).
Maran's Argan Beta-Retinoid Pink Algae Serum is based on the benefits of three key ingredients: beta-carotene-rich pink algae (a natural form of vitamin A), quercetin (a powerful antioxidant), and, of course, organic argan oil (for all of its antioxidants, vitamin E, and omega essential fatty acids). With daily use, the serum is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles within just one week — along with correcting UV damage, uneven skin tone, and dullness — without any irritation at all, making this a huge win for, well, everyone.
